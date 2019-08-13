Yesterday, iQor call center operations in klamath falls announced that they will be closing Aug. 30, putting 300 people out of work. They were unable to secure another client in Klamath, which is what they needed to keep their doors open.

Some of these 300 employees may be able to transfer to other iQor jobs, but these other opportunities are located elsewhere throughout the United States. The building is up for sale and is listed for $5 million. Most of the iQor jobs pay minimum wage. Employees will be paid regular wages through the date of their separation and will receive severance pay if they stay on until the layoff takes effect.

This is not the first time the center had layoffs and it usually happens when a customer contract ends with the call center.