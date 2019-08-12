“Search Warrant Reveals Illegal Guns & Ammo”

On Saturday, August 9, 2019 at about 9:21 a.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Joe Lensing responded to a call on Greenhorn Road, just outside Yreka, which involved the alleged shooting of two dogs by a known assailant. Deputy Lensing arrived and contacted a man who stated he lived on a property on Bennett Drive that belonged to a man who claimed to have shot his two dogs. The dogs’ owner discovered one of his dogs was killed by an apparent gunshot wound and the other dog was severely injured, also as a result of one or more gunshot wounds.

According to the complaining party, he advised the alleged perpetrator that he was going to contact law enforcement and report the incident. The suspect allegedly retrieved a military-style “M-4” type carbine (assault-type) rifle from his residence and pointed it at the complainant. The complainant claimed the suspect threatened to kill him if he contacted law enforcement or if he attempted to leave the property. The man chose to wait until the following morning to report the incident to SCSO.

After conducting an investigation, Deputy Lensing discovered the suspect in the case was an ex-felon and pursuant to law, is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Deputy Lensing developed a search warrant for the suspect’s property and home and it was later signed by a judge of the Siskiyou County Superior Court.

During the afternoon of August 9th, SCSO deputies, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a detective from the Siskiyou Unified Major Investigation Team (SUMIT), and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) law enforcement officers, served the search warrant at the suspect’s property. During the search warrant, six persons were found on the property and all were detained, pending further investigation. During the search warrant operation, a SCSO deputy and sergeant, along with the assisting officers located four firearms and various types of ammunition. One of the firearms was an assault-type weapon, as defined by the California Penal Code. Additionally, the serial number on the assault-type weapon was obliterated, which is also a violation of law. Mr. William Harvey Childs, 51, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and shooting at an occupied building. Animal cruelty/abuse charges and other offenses are also under consideration.

Mr. Joseph Edward Garibay, 40, was arrested for being a felon in possession of ammunition. Both Childs and Garibay were booked at the Siskiyou County Jail. Additional charges are being considered against Garibay as well.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “Deputy Lensing realized the report by the victim in this case involved serious criminal offenses. His actions to identify the major crimes committed by the main offender, Mr. Childs, and the subsequent acquisition of a search warrant, led to the seizure of crucial evidence and the arrest of two ex-felons. The arrest of the suspects for mainly serious felony violations of law, with additional criminal offenses pending, were all due to the exemplary actions of Deputy Lensing. His actions also protected the interests of the victim in this case and he ensured the main suspect in this case will answer for his reckless, deliberate, and senseless actions. It is noteworthy to mention the pivotal assistance of other SCSO co-workers, a SUMIT detective, and support from the CHP and CAL FIRE law enforcement officers. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”