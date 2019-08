There will be live music with:

The Melon Ballers (10 AM to 12 noon)

Night Fire Band (12:30 to 3:00 PM)

The Locals (3:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

The Ark Angel Mexican Music Band (5:30 PM to 8:00 PM)

Various vendors, informational booths, and food trucks. Entertainment and activities for all ages. Family and kid friendly. NO ALCOHOL. NO DRUGS.