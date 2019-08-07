Oregon Tech Head Coach Matt Miles recently announced the signing of twelve incoming freshmen for the 2020 baseball season:

Josh Alejandre of Lodi, CA

Patrick Arman of Santa Clarita, CA

John Barry of Reno, NV

Austin Conner of Gladstone, OR

Kade Beer of Phoenix, OR

Matthew Kuhn of Gladstone, OR

Brendan Lloyd of Riverside, CA

Kellen Mendez of Chino Hills, CA

Brayden Reed of Yucaipa, CA

Bryson Sato of Aiea, HI

Hayden Vandehey of Banks, OR

Spencer Verdieck of Troutdale, OR

“This is the most talented freshman class I have ever recruited,” said baseball head coach Matt Miles on this year’s recruiting class. “This group is filled with pitching staff aces, middle of the line-up sluggers, All-State recipients, and team leaders.”

Josh Alejandre

Hometown: Lodi, CA

Previous School: Jim Elliott Christian HS

Position: 1B

Awards/Accomplishments: .452 AVG, All-League, Team MVP, 4.16 GPA

Parents: Jeff and Bonnie Alejandre

Major at Oregon Tech: Civil Engineering

Patrick Arman

Hometown: Santa Clarita, CA

Previous School: William S. Hart HS

Position: RHP/IF

Awards/Accomplishments: .293 AVG, 8 Doubles, 2-1 2.44 ERA

Parents: Jeff and Bonnie Alejandre

Major at Oregon Tech: Civil Engineering

John Barry

Hometown: Reno, NV

Previous School: Reno HS

Position: LHP

Awards/Accomplishments: 5-1 Record, 1.18 ERA, .126 Opponent AVG

Parents: Mike and Stacy Barry

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering

Austin Conner

Hometown: Gladstone, OR

Previous School: Gladstone HS

Position: IF/ P

Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity baseball, .450 avg, 25 stolen bases

Parents: Dan and Pam Conner

Major at Oregon Tech: Geomatics

Kade Beer

Hometown: Phoenix, OR

Previous School: Phoenix HS

Position: IF/RHP

Awards/Accomplishments: Hit .390 with 18 RBI as a senior, 4.0 GPA

Parents: Jason and Kim Beer

Major at Oregon Tech: Medical Imaging

Matthew Kuhn

Hometown: Gladstone, OR

Previous School: Gladstone HS

Position: IF

Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity baseball with 3 All-Conference Awards, State Championship

Parents: Mike and Melissa Kuhn

Major at Oregon Tech: Medical Imaging

Brendan Lloyd

Hometown: Riverside, CA

Previous School: Arlington, HS

Position: P/IF

Awards/Accomplishments: 4 time scholar-athlete

Parents: Dennis and Heather Lloyd

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering

Kellen Mendez

Hometown: Chino Hills, CA

Previous School: Dan Antonio Lugo HS

Position: IF

Awards/Accomplishments: Team Captain, 3x Academic All-League

Parents: George and Amy Mendez

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering

Brayden Reed

Hometown: Yucaipa, CA

Previous School: Yucaipa HS

Position: C/OF

Awards/Accomplishments: Silver Slugger Award, CSF Honor Roll

Parents: Grant and Lisa Reed

Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering

Bryson Sato

Hometown: Aiea, HI

Previous School: Moanalua HS

Position: UT

Awards/Accomplishments: All-Conference, Team Captain, .400 avg

Parents: Cal and Derrah Sato

Major at Oregon Tech: Computer Engineering

Hayden Vandehey

Hometown: Banks, OR

Previous School: Banks HS

Position: SS/P

Awards/Accomplishments: All-State SS, 3x All-League, National Honor Society

Parents: Barry and Jennifer Vandehey

Major at Oregon Tech: Computer Engineering