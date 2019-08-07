Oregon Tech Head Coach Matt Miles recently announced the signing of twelve incoming freshmen for the 2020 baseball season:
- Josh Alejandre of Lodi, CA
- Patrick Arman of Santa Clarita, CA
- John Barry of Reno, NV
- Austin Conner of Gladstone, OR
- Kade Beer of Phoenix, OR
- Matthew Kuhn of Gladstone, OR
- Brendan Lloyd of Riverside, CA
- Kellen Mendez of Chino Hills, CA
- Brayden Reed of Yucaipa, CA
- Bryson Sato of Aiea, HI
- Hayden Vandehey of Banks, OR
- Spencer Verdieck of Troutdale, OR
“This is the most talented freshman class I have ever recruited,” said baseball head coach Matt Miles on this year’s recruiting class. “This group is filled with pitching staff aces, middle of the line-up sluggers, All-State recipients, and team leaders.”
Josh Alejandre
Hometown: Lodi, CA
Previous School: Jim Elliott Christian HS
Position: 1B
Awards/Accomplishments: .452 AVG, All-League, Team MVP, 4.16 GPA
Parents: Jeff and Bonnie Alejandre
Major at Oregon Tech: Civil Engineering
Patrick Arman
Hometown: Santa Clarita, CA
Previous School: William S. Hart HS
Position: RHP/IF
Awards/Accomplishments: .293 AVG, 8 Doubles, 2-1 2.44 ERA
Parents: Jeff and Bonnie Alejandre
Major at Oregon Tech: Civil Engineering
John Barry
Hometown: Reno, NV
Previous School: Reno HS
Position: LHP
Awards/Accomplishments: 5-1 Record, 1.18 ERA, .126 Opponent AVG
Parents: Mike and Stacy Barry
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering
Austin Conner
Hometown: Gladstone, OR
Previous School: Gladstone HS
Position: IF/ P
Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity baseball, .450 avg, 25 stolen bases
Parents: Dan and Pam Conner
Major at Oregon Tech: Geomatics
Kade Beer
Hometown: Phoenix, OR
Previous School: Phoenix HS
Position: IF/RHP
Awards/Accomplishments: Hit .390 with 18 RBI as a senior, 4.0 GPA
Parents: Jason and Kim Beer
Major at Oregon Tech: Medical Imaging
Matthew Kuhn
Hometown: Gladstone, OR
Previous School: Gladstone HS
Position: IF
Awards/Accomplishments: 4-year varsity baseball with 3 All-Conference Awards, State Championship
Parents: Mike and Melissa Kuhn
Major at Oregon Tech: Medical Imaging
Brendan Lloyd
Hometown: Riverside, CA
Previous School: Arlington, HS
Position: P/IF
Awards/Accomplishments: 4 time scholar-athlete
Parents: Dennis and Heather Lloyd
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering
Kellen Mendez
Hometown: Chino Hills, CA
Previous School: Dan Antonio Lugo HS
Position: IF
Awards/Accomplishments: Team Captain, 3x Academic All-League
Parents: George and Amy Mendez
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering
Brayden Reed
Hometown: Yucaipa, CA
Previous School: Yucaipa HS
Position: C/OF
Awards/Accomplishments: Silver Slugger Award, CSF Honor Roll
Parents: Grant and Lisa Reed
Major at Oregon Tech: Mechanical Engineering
Bryson Sato
Hometown: Aiea, HI
Previous School: Moanalua HS
Position: UT
Awards/Accomplishments: All-Conference, Team Captain, .400 avg
Parents: Cal and Derrah Sato
Major at Oregon Tech: Computer Engineering
Hayden Vandehey
Hometown: Banks, OR
Previous School: Banks HS
Position: SS/P
Awards/Accomplishments: All-State SS, 3x All-League, National Honor Society
Parents: Barry and Jennifer Vandehey
Major at Oregon Tech: Computer Engineering
Spencer Verdieck
Hometown: Troutdale, OR
Previous School: Reynolds HS
Position: LHP
Awards/Accomplishments: 3-year varsity pitcher
Parents: Peter and Anna Verdieck
Major at Oregon Tech: Computer Software Engineer