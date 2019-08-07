The Klamath Falls City Council’s Monday night meeting was filled with approval as there was no nay votes all night.

The council approved a request from Klamath IDEA Center for Entrepreneurship for $10,000 for the fiscal year 2019/2020. They also approved a new contract with RMC Aviation allowing the company to use the North West Aviation Hangar Facility.

The council approved a $361,730 contract with Mead & Hunt, a national consulting firm, to design the Taxiway B1 and D Rehabilitation Project as well.