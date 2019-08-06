CORVALLIS, Ore. – Southern Oregon University was selected as the 2019 preseason favorite after claiming the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season title last year. The Raiders picked up seven first-place votes and 183 total points to earn the top spot in the 2019 CCC preseason coaches’ poll, released Tuesday.

It was a close finish as Rocky Mountain College was right behind SOU with 181 total points and four first-place votes. Last year, the Battlin’ Bears (18-5-1, 10-3-0 CCC) and Raiders (17-3-3, 11-0-2 CCC) faced each other in the CCC Championship Tournament, with RMC just edging out SOU in penalty kicks.

SOU, RMC and Corban University all advanced to the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championships last year, with the Battlin’ Bears making it to the quarterfinals.

Corban and Eastern Oregon University also picked up first-place votes, finishing with 155 and 152 points, respectively. Rounding out the top five were the University of Providence and Carroll College, which both earned 119 points to sit tied for fifth.

The Evergreen State College landed at No. 7 with 100 points, while the College of Idaho followed in eighth place with 95 points. Oregon Tech (90 points) and Warner Pacific University (85 points) closed out the top-10, while Northwest University (77 points), Northwest Christian University (45 points), Multnomah University (37 points) and Walla Walla University (17 points) filled in spots 11 through 14.

CCC action kicks off on Sept. 20 after the 14 teams compete in non-conference games to begin the new season.

Following the regular season, the conference postseason tournament is slated to begin on Nov. 12 in Springfield, Ore. It has an eight-team, single-elimination format, featuring the top eight finishers in the regular-season standings.

2019 CCC Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll