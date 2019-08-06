LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Fremont-Winema National Forest, in cooperation with local, state and federal partners, will be celebrating Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday with parties in Lakeview and Klamath Falls.

The Lake County Smokey Bear event is being planned in partnership with the Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

The party will be Friday, August 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Lake County building, located at Center Street and F Street in downtown Lakeview.

Area emergency responders, including the Lakeview Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon State Patrol, Thomas Creek-Westside Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Lakeview District Bureau of Land Management plan to be at the event, conditions permitting. They will be joining the event with emergency vehicles and booths.

The event will include activities, games and appearances by Smokey Bear. Cake and lemonade will be served by the Backstreet Bakers 4H cooking club in the Memorial Hall.

The Klamath County Smokey Bear event is being planned in cooperation with the Klamath Fire Prevention Cooperative.

The party will be Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Klamath Falls Tanker Base, located at 6300 Summer Lane in Klamath Falls.

There will be activities, wildland fire equipment, appearances by Smokey Bear and birthday cake.

Both the Lakeview and Klamath Falls events are free and open to the public.

“We appreciate the community and public support as we celebrate Smokey Bear and 75 years of wildland fire prevention messaging,” said Forest Supervisor Barry Imler.

