At approximately 4:43 p.m. on August 4th, 2019 Klamath County Emergency Response District-911 received a call from Keno,Oregon stating an individual had found his significant other, Audema Jean Tecumseh, DOB 3/15/1979, unresponsive in her bed.

Klamath County Medical personnel arrived at 15116 Clover Creek Road, Keno, Oregon. Shortly thereafter, they pronounced Ms. Tecumseh deceased. Members of the Klamath County District Attorney’s office, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath Falls Police Department and Oregon State Police met due to suspicious circumstances. Oregon State Police has taken lead on the investigation.

The circumstances of the death remain under investigation pending various forensic analyses.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 541-883-5711.