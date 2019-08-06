Saturday September 28 @ 7PM at The Ross Ragland Theater

Mark Chesnutt is one of Country’s true musical treasures!!

Critics have hailed him as a classic Country singer of the first

order and some of Country musics most elite entertainers from

George Jones to George Strait echo this sentiment.

Mark Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged; he has 14 No. 1 hits, 23

top ten singles, four platinum albums and five gold records.

Country music critics and fans alike need look no further when

it comes to Country music basics. Popular songs have been, “Brother Jukebox,” “Blame It on Texas,” “Your Love Is a Miracle,” and “Broken Promise Land.”

