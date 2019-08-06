When: Saturday, August 10th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Tickets are only $8.00. The meal includes scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice or coffee and all-you-can-eat pancakes.

Where: Applebee’s 2750 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls

Why: Funds raised will be donated to Integral Youth Services (IYS) in support of its’ many youth programs, providing healthy meals, emergency shelter and safe housing, programs for foster youth, school related assistance for homeless and at-risk youth and more.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling IYS at 541-882-2053 or the day of the event at Applebee’s.