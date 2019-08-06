Klamath County and AmeriTitle are teaming up to host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Klamath County Library main branch. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. Blood donations help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative. The red cross is experiencing a shortage when it comes to donors donating blood. The next blood drive for the red cross blood will be on August 8th from 10 to 2 at les Schwab in Merrill.