Police in Klamath Falls have arrested a suspect in connection with an early Saturday morning homicide. The investigation focuses on a home on Wall Street near Michigan Avenue. The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives. Police have however identified the suspect as 56 year old Timothy McCarter. The investigation is in the early stages, and details are sketchy. The entire block was sealed off, and officers have been combing the area for evidence and interviewing neighbors. We will continue to keep you updated as we gain more information.