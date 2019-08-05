The Klamath Falls Police Department is urging businesses to be aware of a large number of counterfeit US Currency being circulated in Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Be diligent when accepting 100 dollar bills, as well as other denominations.
MyBasin.com combines print, audio and video into a single, online location – all for free.
We add daily news and sports headlines, have updated weather forecasts and post the latest community announcements so you can plan your Basin-area recreation or attend a worthwhile cause.