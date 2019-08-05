Late Sunday morning Amtrak Train 14 the Coast Starlight, Los Angeles to Seattle, left Klamath Falls for Eugene and was forced to make an unscheduled stop due to a male passenger threatening harm to himself and the other passengers on the train.

Mason Lira, of Fresno CA, made concerning statements about weapons and threats to passengers and the conductor. He made unusual gestures and acted in an unsettling way which prompted a call to Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District at 11:06 AM. The train stopped west of Highway 58 at Odell Lake near Shelter Cove where first responders were dispatched to the scene.

Law Enforcement met with Amtrak crew on scene and boarded the train. Mr. Lira was arrested without incident. No weapons were located and no injuries were reported.

The Amtrak train with 272 passengers and 15 crew was delayed for 4 hours 57 minutes. The delay caused potential for thousands of dollars in lost revenue for Amtrak, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe due to the tracks being shut down for that period of time.