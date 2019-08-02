SALEM, Ore. – The Western States Land Commissioners Association yesterday selected Oregon Department of State Lands Director Vicki Walker to serve as national secretary. Walker’s election – after only 18 months in her job as Oregon DSL director – occurred at the association’s 2019 summer conference in Whitefish, Montana.

The Western States Land Commissioners Association is a non-profit consortium of administrators of state-owned trust lands totaling more than 500 million acres of public and school trust lands in 21 western states. The association assists states in managing assets that fund public education. The combined holdings of WSLCA member states represent the second-largest owner of land and minerals in the nation, second only to the federal government. According to the WSLCA web site, state trust lands generate more than seven times the amount returned to the U.S. Treasury by all federal lands combined.

“I’m honored to be selected as an officer of this great organization,” Walker said. “Its existence is testament to the vital public trust placed on state land managers on behalf of schools.”

The act of Congress admitting Oregon to the Union in 1859 granted nearly 3.4 million acres of the new state’s land “for the use of schools.” The State Land Board was established to oversee these “school lands” and has been the trustee of the Common School Fund for more than 150 years. The Oregon Department of State Lands administers those lands on behalf of the Land Board. The Land Board consists of Governor Kate Brown, Secretary of State Bev Clarno and State Treasurer Tobias Read.

In Oregon, total revenue from Common School Fund lands was $146 million in 2018, with a distribution to schools that year of $57.6 million. That distribution represents about $100 per student in Oregon.