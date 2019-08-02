CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Firefighters continued to improve fire line on Friday with the majority of the perimeter of the fire in mop up. The northwest corner of the fire remained active with a burnout operation planned today to improve the line with firefighters focusing on locating unburned pockets within the interior and felling hazard trees.

The fire had minimal growth since yesterday, adding only 15 acres to 13,085 acres total. Those added acres were due to burnout operations, expanding and improving containment lines along the northwest portion of the fire.

A community meeting was held at North Valley high school yesterday, evening, with agency representatives from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) providing background on the initial attack of the fire and the ongoing objectives to minimize impacts to BLM managed public O and C, state, tribal and private lands. To monitor and address smoke impacts to local communities, the BLM has provided an Air Resource Advisor, Wendy Wagner with the U.S. Forest Service Wildland Fire Air Quality Response program. Daily updates can be found at: http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Cooperators assisting partner agencies ODF, DFPA and BLM on the fire include the U.S. Forest Service, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Roseburg Resources, Silver Butte Resources, Lone Rock Timber, Williams Pipeline, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Fire Statistics:

Size – 13,085 acres

Containment – 35%

Start Date – 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Expected Containment Date – Unknown

Location- One mile south of Canyonville, Oregon

Cause – Human Caused

Estimated Cost – $10,700,000

Personnel – 1,482

Resources – 49 hand crews

39 Engines

26 Dozers

31 Water Tenders

Aircraft – 8 Type 1 Helo

6 Type 2 Helo

4 Type 3 Helo

2 SEATs

Evacuations – Levels 2, 1

Structures – 586

Threatened structures – 0

Damaged Structures – 0

Destroyed Structures – 0

Closures – None