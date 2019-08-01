BLY, Ore.—The Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership is serving as a clearinghouse to help Klamath County landowners work with multiple federal and state agencies to complete treatments that are increasing water availability, enhancing wildlife habitat, reducing fire danger and improving forest health.

Since 1995, the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership (KLFHP) has been actively addressing forest health issues in Klamath and Lake Counties as a non-profit organization comprised of landowners, forestry consultants, conservation groups, local fire districts, and state and federal agencies.

In southeastern Klamath County, the KLFHP has helped landowners obtain technical and financial assistance to treat thousands of acres within the Gerber Reservoir area of the Upper Lost River watershed.

Many of the treatments have involved reducing dense stands of thirsty juniper trees that affect surface and ground water availability. The USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) has determined a century of fire suppression has encouraged juniper encroachment onto historic shrub-steppe ecosystems, resulting in less water for springs, wetlands, streams, rivers and aquifers.

KLFHP partners had identified 10,473 acres of private land in the upland areas most likely to recharge aquifers and impact surface water availability. NRCS managers then worked with KLFHP members like the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and local landowners to utilize the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which is intended to provide financial and technical assistance to address natural resource challenges like finding ways to improve ground and surface water quantity.

Much of the work entailed restoring land where overstocked pine forests and juniper expansion have impacted ecosystem health and economic productivity. The loss of timber and range value, coupled with decreased water availability and increased risk of catastrophic fire, has challenged landowners and put these working landscapes in jeopardy.

“The substantial amount of forestry work being done within the Gerber watershed is extraordinary,” said NRCS District Conservationist David Komorowski. “It would not be possible without the help of the KLFHP and more specifically the ODF. Without the ODF, this would be a monumental workload our field office couldn’t handle.”

The KLFHP previously collaborated with Fremont-Winema National Forest specialists to plan treatments adjacent to private land within the Gerber watershed through the 2,496-acre Paddock Butte Project. The ODF then implemented the project under the USDA Good Neighbor Authority, which authorizes the Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forestry agencies to keep national forests healthy and productive.

The KLFHP is now focusing efforts on the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project, which includes about 32,000 acres of private land near Chiloquin and Agency Lake.

Much of the work involves helping about 2,850 landowners reduce wildfire risks. Both the Chiloquin and Klamath County Community Wildfire Protection Plans identify the areas as high-risk for catastrophic fires.

Fremont-Winema N.F. fire specialists burned more than 1,600 acres and mowed brush on nearly 300 acres this spring in the Copperfield Draw area to support the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project. The treatments were completed on the national forest, but will greatly reduce fire danger to residential areas located east of Chiloquin and along the Sprague River Highway.

They plan to burn 2,000 to 2,500 acres in the area in the next six months and nearly 20,000 acres more in the next several years to further protect residences from fires that could spread from the national forest into subdivisons.

“There’s also been a number of acres treated on private land in concert with the Forest Service and most of it has been facilitated through our partners within the KLFHP,” said Assistant District Fire Management Officer Evan Wright. “Having so many partners involved has made it easier for us to connect landowners with entities that can support whatever the management goals are for their property.”

More information on the Chiloquin Community Forest and Fire Project, and ways landowners can reduce fire danger while connecting with specialists and each other can be viewed at the KLFHP website atwww.klfhp.org/chiloquin