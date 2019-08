Around 8:30 PM, last night, a fire had broken out in the northernmost building of the Klamath Falls Jeld-Wen complex. Firefighters from Klamath County Fire District No. 1 were on the scene.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the building which had been evacuated with all personnel accounted for.

By 9:30 PM Visible smoke and flames had been extinguished. Firefighters will continue to watch and extinguish any hot spots that may be contained in the walls or sawdust of the mill.