Registrations for Benefit 5K Walk-Run Still Open

Registrations are still being taken for the “DRK Community 5K” walk-run to benefit the David R. Kingsley Foundation.

The first-ever event jointly hosted by Sky Lakes and Kingsley Field will be Saturday, August 10, at Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd. Start times for the family-friendly event begin at 9 a.m. and are staggered to accommodate runners and joggers, walkers, and participants with small children. Zoomba begins at 8:30 a.m. to help get you warmed up, and there will be a “bounce house” for children.

Donations of at least $25 include a T-shirt for the first 100 entrants. Children younger than 10 can participate for free and can purchase T-shirts for $10 each.

The David R. Kingsley Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to both Kingsley Field members and Klamath County citizens who have fallen on hard times because of job loss, medical expenses, disasters, and the like.

To register for the DRK Community 5K, visit EventBrite.com and enter DRK 5K.