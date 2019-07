For roughly 24 hours, the air tanker base in Klamath Falls saw one of the busiest days it’s seen in some time. Aircraft engaged on the Tucker Fire in Modoc County and the Harriette Fire northwest of the city were constantly touching down, filling up, and taking off again. Over the course of the day, tankers filled up with almost 92,000 gallons of fire retardant — largely dropped on the Tucker Fire, burning in Modoc National Forest land.