The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds farmers and ranchers that they have until Aug. 1, 2019, to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local FSA county committees.

County committees are made up of farmers and ranchers elected by other producers in their communities to guide the delivery of farm programs at the local level. Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of FSA.

Producers can nominate themselves or another producer to serve on the local county committee. Interested producers should visit their local FSA office before the deadline to submit the nomination form.