The Tucker Fire is the largest and most recent wildfire this year on the Modoc National Forest. It is suspected to have been unintentionally caused by people. The Tucker Fire is located 10 miles south of Newell, California along California Highway 139. The fire is now at 14,419 and 10 percent contained.

The ‘milepost 97’ fire is still burning near Canyonville. What began as an illegal campfire exploded across Douglas County, Oregon. The fire is now at 12,336 Acres and is 25 percent Contained.