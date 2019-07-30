On March 18th, a fatal accident occurred on Highway 140 in Klamath County. Reports show that Chelsea Ridenour ran a stop sign, crashing into 59-year-old Frederic Rouviere of Bly. Rouviere died in the crash on Highway 140 near Bliss Road. His passenger Cynthia Schmidt of Bly was also in the crash but her condition was unknown. As of that moment, Ridenour had numerous broken bones and since then undergone many surgeries and a long recovery. Yesterday, Chelsea Ridenour was charged with 2 counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving and criminally negligent homicide.