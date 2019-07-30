ALTURAS, Calif.— The Tucker Fire was very active yesterday, growing more than 10,000 acres to 12,973. Fire progression was to the northeast and the southern shore of Clear Lake.

In addition to protecting the Clear Lake National Wildlife Refuge and critical wildlife habitat in the area, fire managers want to keep the fire east of Hwy 139 and west of CR 136/Clear Lake Road. They plan to continue line construction where possible and scout for new containment opportunities today, while also providing point protection for infrastructure in the fire area.

Last night crews conducted burn-out operations to strengthen fire lines and constructed new line where possible. Forest Range personnel will be on scene again today working with affected ranchers and resource advisors will continue assisting bulldozers in avoiding sensitive areas.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time, however the Modoc County Sheriff contacted affected residents last night in the County Road 114/202, Coyote Butte, Horse Mountain area with a warning. Affected residents will be contacted if an evacuation becomes necessary.

California Incident Management Team 10 has been ordered and is expected to take over fire-suppression management Wednesday.

Updates, maps and pictures are found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6470/.