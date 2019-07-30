Sage-grouse hunters are reminded they need to apply for a permit by Aug. 19 to hunt the fall season. Permits available for the 2019 season are reduced to 645 from last year’s allocation of 740. These reductions will only affect three units in southeast Oregon. Permits will be offered in the Trout Creek Mountains for the first time since the 2012 Holloway Fire due to improved habitat conditions and the conclusion of research on the response of sage-grouse to large-scale fire. Apply online or at a license sales agent. Overall, it appears Oregon’s fall sage-grouse population will be down for 2019 but next year’s surveys will reveal the extent of the decline.