Oscar-winning filmmaker and Klamath graduate James Ivory will present his 2009 film “The City of Your Final Destination”, starring Anthony Hopkins, at the Ross Ragland Theater on Tuesday August 13, 2019 with a reception before the film and Q&A with the audience after, all beginning at 6pm.

Mr. Ivory grew up in Klamath Falls, graduated Klamath Union and is considered the most successful independent filmmaker of all time, having made dozens of films which have been collectively nominated for dozens of Oscars. Brought to you by both Klamath Film and the Ross Ragland Theater. More information and tickets can be found through the klamathfilm.org website.