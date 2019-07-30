The Harriette Fire was reported Sunday afternoon to our Northwest Coordination Center by a commercial plane. The Harriette Fire is located in the Mountain Lakes Wilderness area near Harriette Lake on Klamath Ranger District, Fremont-Winema National Forest.

Today crews continue their efforts to suppress the Harriette Fire. The latest updated size is 8.4 acres. As of this morning all lines have held. Some intermittent interior torching has been observed. Crews have requested helicopters today for bucket work.

Resources on scene include 8 Rappellers and two Type 2 Handcrews.

The trails in the Sky Lake Wilderness remain open. Managers ask forest visitors to use caution and avoid the area while fire resources are working to suppress this fire.

Area residents and visitors can report suspected wildfires by calling the Lakeview Interagency Fire Center at 541-947-6315.

Forest visitors are asked to be careful with fire and anything that can throw a spark.