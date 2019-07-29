Unlimited Pheasants 43rd Annual Dinner and Auction Aug 10 2019 Klamath Falls.

100% of all the money goes back into purchasing pheasants for both hunting as well as attempting to restore a wild pheasant population in our area.

The doors open at 4:30 pm and dinner will begin at 6:30 pm.

There will be a wonderful Tri-tip dinner. With many great raffles, games and wonderful items in our live auction. Such as German Short Hair puppies, Hunting trip to Africa and Photo Safari. Plus several guide fishing trips.

For more information you can pick up registrations at Parkers Rod and Gun Store, Basin Tires or call Brad Rupp 541-281-1732 COME JOIN THE FUN!!!!!

unlimitedpheasantskfalls.org