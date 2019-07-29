ALTURAS, Calif.— The Tucker Fire, started yesterday afternoon along the east side of Hwy 139 near Dry Lake, was last reported at 2,461 acres. Firefighters reported erratic fire behavior and activity in all areas of the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered and no homes are threatened at this time.

Bulldozers made good progress on all flanks yesterday and last night. Hand crews will work to connect fire line today in areas bulldozers cannot access. The threat to the 500 Kv transmission line has been mitigated at this time.

Updates will be found as they become available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6470/.

Please always make sure your campfire is dead out and cold to the touch before leaving it unattended. Maintain vehicles and other equipment properly and ensure trailer chains are not dragging. Never drive on a flat tire. Learn more at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/one-less-spark-campaign/