Over the weekend, The Medford Police Department was asking for the public’s help in locating a two year old child, after his parents were involved in an apparent murder / suicide, in Montana. The Medford Police Department has learned from Montana authorities that a deceased two year old, believed to be Aiden Salcido, has been located in a remote area of Montana. Positive identification has not been made, however the decedent was located in the same area that Hannah Janiak and Daniel Salcido were seen by several witnesses days earlier.

The non-married couple, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak were reported missing to the Medford Police Department on June 11th, 2019. The couple had a child together, Aiden Salcido.

The investigation indicates that the couple were involved in a burglary in 2018, which was investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The case resulted in criminal convictions and Hannah was scheduled to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11th, 2019. She did not show up for her sentencing.