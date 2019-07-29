The ‘milepost 97’ fire is now burning at about 9,000 acres. Shifting winds caused the fire to spot across I-5 near the Turkey Creek area, milepost 94. Both air and ground crews immediately responded and worked to contain the fires starts.900 Firefighters, 25 hand crews, 15 helicopters and several air tankers and SEAT aircraft are assigned to the fire. Southbound Interstate 5 is limited to a single lane south of Canyonville, from milepost 97-93. Southbound motorists should expect congestion and delays through the area. Be prepared for smoky conditions, especially at night. Watch for emergency service vehicles exiting and entering the travel lanes. Both off-ramps at Exit 95 remain closed.