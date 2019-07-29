Oregon Tech head women’s basketball coach Scott Meredith is pleased to announce the hiring of Hustlin’ Owl alum Ryan Beesley as assistant coach for the Lady Owls 2019/20 season.

“Ryan is an Oregon Tech Guy and understands the culture and traditions surrounding our university,” stated Meredith. “He brings a wealth of basketball experience to the Lady Owls as both player and coach, specifically in the Cascade Conference. That kind of insight will allow him to contribute immediately to the development of our young team. While focusing on the defensive side of the ball, Ryan’s responsibilities will include individual player development and strength and conditioning. I’d like to get Ryan involved in all aspects of our program. His role will evolve and expand as the season progresses.”

Beesley, an Oregon Tech graduate, played his collegiate basketball for legendary former Hustlin’ Owls coach Danny Miles from 2007-09. Ryan was a key component of the National Championship run in 2008, scoring 10 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in the 63-56 title game victory over Bellevue University. Prior to Oregon Tech, Beesley played basketball at College of the Siskiyous where he was selected to the Golden Valley Conference first-team, averaging 18 points per game. Most recently, Beesley was an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at Southern Oregon University from 2015-2018.

“I couldn’t be more excited in getting this opportunity to assist the women’s basketball program at Oregon Tech,” said Beesley. “It’s not often we get the privilege of coaching at the place where it all started.” Beesley’s wife of 5 years, Amanda, is also an Oregon Tech graduate and is employed as a Dental Hygienist.

Beesley was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand where he attended Westlake Boys High School. He played for the New Zealand Junior Tall Blacks from 2002-03 and professionally in the New Zealand NBL with the Taranaki Mountain Airs in 2011-12.