The Klamath Irrigation District would like to remind Farmers and Ranchers of the Basin that with the extended forecast of hot and dry conditions, combined with current irrigation demand, we must be more efficient than ever with our water use. Please make sure water is not placed onto roadways, that you contact your ditch rider before turning your water off and on, and otherwise adhere to District policies. Our water supply is limited and we must make sure every drop is efficiently put to beneficial use without waste.