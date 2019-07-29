An astronomy event to observe other planets in our solar system will be offered by the Klamath County Museum at 9:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.

The free event with the theme of “Astronomy Superstars Jupiter and Saturn” will be held on Memorial Drive, just south of Klamath Memorial Park.

“These two planets are always the most popular objects for novice stargazers,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Of course they are not stars at all, but simply neighboring planets in our own solar system. But they certainly are dazzling sights in a telescope.”

Amateur astronomers will be on hand with portable telescopes. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes, or event a set of binoculars for easy viewing of Jupiter’s four large moons.

Anyone who would like advice on setting up their own telescope is encouraged to arrive early to meet with knowledgeable amateur astronomers.

Another star party is planned for Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Lava Beds National Monument. Daytime activities begin at 2 p.m., with night sky watching going through the evening.

Other museum-sponsored astronomy events planned for later this year include the following:

Sept. 21 – Moon in the morning, at the Klamath County Museum.

Oct. 5 – Fall Astronomy Day.

Nov. 11 – Mercury transit across the sun.

Nov. 23 – Venus meets Jupiter.

Dec. 28 – Moon and Venus photo op.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.