Tulelake, California—Superintendent Larry Whalon of Lava Beds National Monument invites the public to participate in our Astronomy Day and Star Party event on Saturday, August 3rd from 2:00 pm to midnight.

Throughout the day, visitors of all ages can participate in a special Night Sky Junior Ranger Program. From 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, amateur astronomers will set up several sun-safe telescopes for viewing and learning about our closest star, the sun. Visitors will have the opportunity to fashion a solar bracelet, create their own constellation night light, make their very own nebula, see a demonstration on how comets form, and more!

Starting at 7:30 pm enjoy a ranger guided evening hike up Schonchin Butte to watch the sun set. Space is limited and tickets are available at the visitor center. From 8:00 pm to midnight, join park rangers and volunteers for night oriented activities and light refreshments in the visitor center parking lot. In addition, join amateur astronomers in looking through telescopes at our beautiful galaxy and learn about the various constellations in our hemisphere. Visitors may also bring their own telescopes and binoculars to view the stars and are asked to please park either in the campground or at the Indian well cave parking lot. Feel free to bring your own picnic dinner to enjoy at the park as the day’s events occur.

There is no cost for the event; however the standard park entrance fee of $25 per vehicle is applicable. Indian Well campground, conveniently located adjacent to the visitor center, will be open and camping is $10 per night, per site. For directions and further information, please call Lava Beds National Monument at 530-667-8113, 9 am– 5:30 pm or visit the website at www.nps.gov/labe.