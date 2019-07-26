This week, the Ross Ragland announced their 2019-2020 season lineup at their season launch party. The lineup includes some of the all time classics like the Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Nutcracker and Dancing with your Klamath Stars. However, there are some new and exciting acts on the lineup for this upcoming season, including country star Mark Chesnutt, who will open up the season on Sept 28, as well as a queen tribute band, and Carlene Carter, The daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith. To see the whole Ross Ragland line up for the new season, visit rrtheater.org