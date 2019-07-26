A fire was discovered early this evening in a warehouse building on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Lakeview Ranger District Office compound.

The fire was first reported at 7:41 p.m. The cause is under investigation and the fire marshal is on the way.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Approximately four employees staying in the barracks on site were relocated to a local hotel for the night as fire suppression activities continue.

There is a meeting for all Lakeview Ranger District employees tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m. at the Lakeview Ranger District Office.

Smoke from the structure fire was highly visible in Lakeview and the surrounding area, with reports from up to 15 miles away.

Forest managers want to thank area emergency responders, including firefighters, law enforcement and emergency medical technicians, for their quick response to the fire and ongoing work tonight.

The approximately 3,200 square foot building, located just inside the gate, is primarily a storage building.

The Lakeview Ranger District office is located north of Lakeview on U.S. Highway 395.