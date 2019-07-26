The ‘milepost 97’ fire has grown to an estimated 750 acres as of nightfall.

An Incident Management Team from the Oregon Department of Forestry has been order to assist with suppression efforts. ODF Team 3 has been assigned to the fire. Approximately 100 firefighters are working on the fire. DFPA reminds motorists to drive with caution along I-5 as fire equipment and personnel are working in the area.

For weekend travelers – The southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp at Exit 95, located three miles south of Canyonville, is closed due to nearby fire. The northbound Exit 95 off-ramp has been closed since last week due to road construction. Both on-ramps at Exit 95 remain open. I-5 motorists should drive with caution and expect smoky conditions south of Canyonville.