The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory for Curry, Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties where smoke impacts are currently unhealthy for sensitive groups. This advisory is in effect through the weekend. DEQ and its partner agencies will evaluate whether to extend the advisory and in which locations on Monday, July 29, 2019. Smoke impacts are expected to be moderate in communities in lower Douglas County. Local smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly. Residents can view current air quality conditions at DEQ’s Air Quality Index. Residents are also encouraged to use the 5-3-1 Visibility Index explained here.