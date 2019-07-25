The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on guard against scam

phone calls from those who falsely claim to be from the Social Security Administration or a

local, state or federal law enforcement agency. Nationwide, millions of dollars have been stolen by scammers who prey on victims by exploiting the trusted reputation of government agencies, and in 2019 so far, this trend seems to be continuing in Siskiyou and surrounding counties. In some major cities, millions of dollars have been stolen from unsuspected citizens.

Part of the scam involves caller ID showing the Social Security Administration, and it appears

the scam is designed to target not just elder citizens but virtually anyone with a phone.

Sophisticated phone scams use the trust victims have in their own governmental and law

enforcement agencies against them. Victims who have lost money in one of these scams are strongly encouraged to file a law enforcement report.