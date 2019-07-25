The Klamath Basin’s Junior Olympic Track Club, High Altitude Track & Field Club, is holding an Italian Dinner and Silent Auction. The event will be at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall 2.

Tickets available by calling or texting 541.331.2002.

Doors will open for cocktail hour starting at 5 PM. Dinner begins at 6 PM and will consist of Salad, bread, entrée (including vegetarian and gluten free fare), dessert, beverage, live entertainment, exclusive silent auction items, no host beer and wine options. This year the food will be prepared by the amazing people of the SOU culinary department.

The tickets are $18 each.

Come join us, meet some great local athletes as they serve you dinner, help the club raise money for travel to regional and NATIONAL meets and perhaps discuss getting involved with the club! All ages are welcome.

Saturday, August 17th at the fairgrounds. Get your tickets by calling or texting 541.331.2002.