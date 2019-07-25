There is a possibility that things could get a little smokey here in the basin due to a fire burning right now in the Canyonville area. Firefighters are currently battling a wild land fire, located approximately one mile southeast of Canyonville, near I-5 milepost 97 southbound. Crews responded to the fire Wednesday evening around 10:00 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported that the fire was 1/2 acre in size and was burning in old growth timber and brush, on a steep, rocky hillside.

As of midnight, the Milepost 97 Fire was estimated to be around seven acres in size. Falling trees, rolling rocks, and strong canyon winds have challenged firefighters in their efforts to contain the blaze. Currently no homes are threatened by the fire and no evacuation orders have been issued. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for a heat related illness. Motorists traveling through the area are asked to drive with caution, as fire equipment and personnel will be working along side of the freeway. The cause of the Fire is currently under investigation.