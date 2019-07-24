Oregon Tech director of athletics John Van Dyke announced today that Brandon Porter , the Hustlin’ Owls head women’s soccer coach since 2015, has accepted the position of head men’s and women’s soccer coach at the university effective immediately.

Coach Porter is beginning his fifth season with the women’s program. His 2018 squad finished with an overall record of 11-4-3, and an 8-3-1 record in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Because of the team’s success, Porter was recognized as the 2018 Cascade Conference Coach of the Year.

The shift to lead both programs comes following recent news of men’s soccer coach Matt Munhall moving on from Oregon Tech. After guiding the Oregon Tech men’s soccer program for seven seasons, Munhall is leaving the university to be the head men’s soccer coach at Adam’s State University. His overall record as head coach at OIT was 31-88-6 (.272) in seven full seasons.

“I want to thank Coach Munhall for his time at Oregon Tech and wish him the best moving forward,” said Van Dyke. “With such a quick turnaround before the start of the new season, it is in the best interest of the department that Coach Porter coach both programs for the season. I know that Coach Porter is organized, enthusiastic, and will have both teams prepared for their season.”

Porter came to Oregon Tech in 2015 from Northern Arizona University, where he served as an assistant coach for four seasons. Porter helped an NAU program from going 3-9-7 during his first year on staff in 2011, to winning a Big Sky Conference Championship and an NCAA Division I Tournament berth.

“I am excited to help guide the men’s program with its future growth and success,” said Oregon Tech soccer coach Brandon Porter . “I want to ensure that ‘Oregon Tech Men’s and Women’s Soccer’ becomes ‘Oregon Tech Soccer’ as a singular and unified brand, and that both programs continue to represent Oregon Tech proudly. I am eager to get started on this very important task.”

Porter, a native of Canby, Ore., earned his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Pacific University in 2009. Porter has his United States Soccer Federation (USSF) Coaching License as well as his United Soccer Coaches National Diploma, and Goalkeeping Level 1 and 2 Diplomas.