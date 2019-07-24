KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech men’s basketball head coach Justin Parnell announced the Hustlin’ Owls 2019-20 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

The men’s basketball programs first ever road trip to Arizona, multiple contests in California, a neutral court tournament hosted by Northwest Christian, and five home games highlight the 11-game non-conference schedule. Oregon Tech faces three teams that advanced to their respective conference tournament championship games a season ago, including two teams that earned 2019 NAIA Tournament berths.

“We are eager to get back in the gym with our guys and prepare for this upcoming season,” said coach Parnell. “We believe that our non-conference schedule is going to prepare us well for Cascade Conference, which we consider to be one of the toughest conferences in the country this year.”

Two Cal-Pac powers – UC Merced and Antelope Valley – will make the trip to Klamath Falls next season, as well as University of Maine Fort Kent, and Northwest Indian College. The Hustlin’ Owls will open their season on October 26, with an exhibition against the Seattle Mountaineers.

OIT will face a Top 25 NAIA Division 1 opponent in William Jessup on a neutral court at the Beacon Classic in Eugene on November 23. The Hustlin’ Owls take on 2019 Cal-Pac conference tournament finalist Embry-Riddle on their home court in Prescott, and will be Park University’s first ever home game in their inaugural season on November 7.

Season tickets will soon be on sale for the 2019-20 campaign, starting at $99 for General Admission. Last season the Hustlin’ Owls saw home attendance reach a ten-year high, on their way to a 13-1 conference record at home, and a National Runner-Up season.

2019-20 Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Saturday Oct. 26 Seattle Mountaineers

Wednesday Oct. 30 Northwest Indian College

Sunday Nov. 3 Cal Maritime

Thursday Nov. 7 Park University

Friday Nov. 8 Embry Riddle University

Tuesday Nov. 12 Simpson University

Friday Nov. 15 UC Merced (Lithia Classic)

Saturday Nov. 16 Antelope Valley (Lithia Classic)

Friday Nov. 22 New Hope Christian (Beacon Classic)

Saturday Nov. 23 William Jessup (Beacon Classic)

Wednesday Nov. 27 UM Maine Fort Kent