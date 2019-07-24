Paula Quinn is no longer employed with the transportation district According to Mike Stinson who is the general manager at Basin Transit Service. An investigation showed that Quinn did in fact use racist language to refer to lead mechanic James Barnes at BTS,. The BTS workers’ union and several employees had called for Quinn’s dismissal, saying she often verbally abused employees and created a toxic work environment. As a result, the entire 31-person staff will undergo sensitivity training. The company will implement an anti-gossip and an anti-profanity policy. Also, more roles will be created at the company, like a financial manager as well as a human relations position.