Klamath Falls, Ore. – Three Mazama High School students spent a week learning about and participating in cancer research from top faculty and graduate students at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.

Bridget Fenner, Janah Moorer, and Isabelle Hill were among 25 high school students from around the state who were chosen for the Knights Scholars Program, a competitive OHSU internship that immerses students in broad spectrum cancer research as a way to increase interest in biomedical sciences and other science-related fields. In all, five students were chosen to attend from Klamath County area high schools – the three Mazama students and Sunny Winchell and Bryson Esmond from Klamath Union High School.

Selected students must excel academically, have research or lab science experience and demonstrate an interest in the field of health and science. The Knight scholars participated in daily seminars and activities as an introduction to cancer-related careers and research fields, learning from faculty and graduate students in academic and research settings.

Fenner, Moorer and Hill are students in Mazama High School’s STEM&M program led by science teacher Laura Nickerson. STEM&M stands for science, technology, engineering, math and medicine. Mazama’s program partners with Oregon Institute of Technology so students can study specific academic pathways. Those who complete the program receive a scholarship from OIT and college credits for coursework.

“A huge part of high school is trying new things, exploring options and stepping outside your comfort zone,” Nickerson said. “I’m very proud of these three girls and so excited that they had this opportunity at such a prestigious organization.”