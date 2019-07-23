Klamath Falls, Ore. – With the progression of summer conditions and continued drying of

forest fuels, local fire danger levels have reached “HIGH”. The South Central Oregon Fire

Management has gone into High Fire Danger Level effective immediately (July 22, 2019) and followed up by the Regulated Use Closure on Wednesday. Fires starting in these conditions have the potential for rapid fire spread and major damage. The Regulated Use Restrictions being placed in effect by fire officials will dramatically reduce the chance of an accidental fire start.

Beginning Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, at 12:01 AM, all private, county, and state

wildlands protected by the Klamath-Lake District, Oregon Department of Forestry

[ODF], along with Walker Range Forest Patrol Association will be placed under a

PUBLIC REGULATED USE CLOSURE.

Under the Public Regulated Use Closure:

 Smoking in wildland areas is permitted only in enclosed vehicles on roads.

 Camping, cooking or warming fires will be prohibited, except in the following designated

locations:

* KLAMATH COUNTY: Collier State Park, Kimball State Park, and Hagelstein Park

(county)

* LAKE COUNTY: Gooselake State Park.

Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are permitted at all other locations.

 Off road driving and motorized vehicles on un-improved roads is prohibited.

 Use of fireworks is prohibited.

“Fireworks” means any combustible or explosive device or any other article which was

prepared for the purpose of providing a visible or audible effect by combustion,

explosion, deflagration or detonation, including firecrackers, fountains, skyrockets,

snakes and sparklers.

 Possession of a full size axe, shovel and a 2 ½ lb. fire extinguisher or filled gallon water

container is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on state and county

roads.

 Debris Burning, which was banned June 10th in Klamath and Lake Counties when Klamath-Lake

District of the Oregon Department of Forestry went into fire season, remains in effect.

In addition, the following activities will be prohibited between the hours of 1:00 to 8:00 PM:

 Non-Industrial Chain saw use.

 Cutting, grinding and welding of metal on forested lands.

The above regulations expand those already in effect in the Klamath River Canyon since

June 10th. The “Fire Season in effect” declaration on June 10th put into place

regulations restricting debris burning and timber harvest operations. Wildland and

structural fire protection agencies in Klamath County have agreed to prohibit all outdoor

debris burning. Forest operations that require a Permit to Operate Power Driven

Machinery now are required to have fire tools, on-site water supply, and watchman

service on privately owned forest land. Declaring the “Fire Season” also prohibits the

release of sky lanterns, the discharge of exploding targets or the discharge of tracer

ammunition during this period.