Over the weekend, the Klamath Falls Little League hosted the kick off of the 11U state baseball tournament. Games began on Saturday morning and will continue through this week. In Round One, the Klamath Falls team beat Grants Pass, to advance on and face Sprague from Salem, losing 7-5. Now the Klamath Falls All Stars will play tonight at 5:30 on Ritter Field. The Klamath Falls teams chances are still alive in the double elimination tournament, needing wins tonight, tomorrow and Wednesday evenings to have a chance to play in the Championship game on Thursday. Lake Oswego and Sprague are the only two undeafeted teams remaining in the tournament and will face each other on Tuesday night at 5:30.