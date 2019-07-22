The Oregon Health Authority has issued a recreational use health advisory for Upper Klamath Lake at Eagle Ridge County Park due to the presence of a harmful algae bloom and harmful algae toxins that exceed recreational guideline values for human exposure. People should avoid swimming and high-speed water activities in water areas where blooms are identified. Toxins are not absorbed through the skin, however people who have skin sensitivities may possibly experience some irritation. When it comes to drinking the water in the lake, it is especially dangerous because these harmful toxins cannot be removed by boiling, filtering or treating water with camping-style filters. Also, be aware that these toxins are poisonous to your pets as well, so please watch your animals when they are close to the lake.