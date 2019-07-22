Kingsley Field personnel and Sky Lakes staff have partnered to host the first-ever “DRK Community 5K” walk-run to benefit the David R. Kingsley Foundation.

The David R. Kingsley Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to both Kingsley Field members and Klamath County citizens who have fallen on hard times because of job loss, medical expenses, disasters, and the like.

The DRK Community 5K will be Saturday, August 10, at Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd. Start times for the family-friendly event begin at 9 a.m. and are staggered to accommodate runners and joggers, walkers, and participants with small children. Zoomba begins at 8:30 a.m. to help get everyone warmed up, and there will be a “bounce house” for children.

Donations of at least $25 include a T-shirt for the first 100 entrants. Children younger than 10 can participate for free and can purchase T-shirts for $10 each. Register for the DRK Community 5K at EventBrite.com and enter DRK 5K, or at the event.

“We are very happy to be able to work with Sky Lakes to make this event happen”, said SMSgt Eddie Gibson of the 173d Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field and president of the David R. Kingsley Foundation. “The event and this partnership will benefit many people.”

The walk-run and the partnership illustrate some of the medical center’s core values, said Tom Hottman, Public Information Officer and Community Outreach Coordinator at Sky Lakes. “The DRK Community 5K encourages more physical activity – outdoors and in a social setting – while also demonstrating our commitment to being a good corporate citizen.”